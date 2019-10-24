

Chris Herhalt, CP24.com





Ontario Premier Doug says he’s ready to move past the nastiness of the federal election campaign, where Justin Trudeau invoked his name as boogeyman at every turn, suggesting to CP24 he’s ready to work with the federal Liberals on various issues — save for the federal carbon tax.

Speaking in the CP24 studio Thursday, Ford said he decided on his own that he would not participate in the federal election campaign.

“I was very clear with Andrew (Scheer) right at the beginning, I can’t get involved. I am busy fixing the mess that we inherited,” Ford said.

“Never once did he ask me to stay away.”

Time after time, Liberal leader Justin Trudeau slammed Ford when he campaigned in Ontario, suggesting at various times that his Conservative opponents would cut services like Ford has.

But when Ford and Trudeau spoke on Tuesday, Ford says he felt “it was the right thing do” not to respond to the sustained criticism.

“We’re done with the politics now, I get it; people expect us to work together,” he said of his phone call with the prime minister.

He said the federal Liberal commitment to help fund the Ontario Line and related transit expansion in Toronto demonstrates the notion the two governments can get along after a bitterly divisive campaign.

The federal Liberals won 79 of Ontario’s 121 seats on Monday.

He said that result means there are many voters in the province who voted for both Trudeau and the Ontario PC Party.

“I’ve been in politics a long time. They can say what they want but at the end of the day, a tremendous number of people who voted for me, voted for him,” Ford said.

But one area where the intergovernmental fight will continue is the federal carbon tax.

Ford earmarked $30 million to fight the federal carbon tax in court. He also ordered that every gas station in the province post a sticker pointing out the cost the carbon tax adds to the price of gasoline, without mentioning offsetting rebates most Ontario residents will receive on their income tax return.

The Ontario government lost its first court challenge of the carbon tax in June,but wants to take its case to the Supreme Court of Canada.

“We’ll see it through and see what happens,” Ford said of the challenge.

“We don’t believe in taxing people, we believe in putting money back into people’s pockets. People don’t want to go pay $1.60 per litre at the gas station like they do in Vancouver.”

According to Statistics Canada, the average retail price of a litre of regular unleaded gas in Toronto over the past five months —a period of time where the carbon tax was in place — was $1.21.

At least one of Ford’s Conservative counterparts, New Brunswick Premier Blaine Higgs, appeared to have backed off his opposition to the federal carbon tax after Monday’s election.

Ford likes “frontline teachers,” not their union leaders

The province has reached a new labour deal with its educational support workers, but remains in negotiations with unions representing its public elementaryschool teachers as well as Catholic and public secondary teachers.

Ford said his Education Minister Stephen Lecce was “doing a great job,” but refused to comment on the progress of talks, saying instead that math scores needed to improve.

“I love the frontline teachers, I differentiate between labour and labour leadership. I support frontline teachers, they do a great job. I don’t agree necessarily with their leadership.”