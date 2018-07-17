

Shawn Jeffords, The Canadian Press





TORONTO - Ontario's new Progressive Conservative government is expected to announce details today of an inquiry into the previous Liberal government's spending.

The Canadian Press has learned that Premier Doug Ford will announce the Commission of Inquiry that will look at the provincial deficit and come up with ways to address it.

The premier pledged that the inquiry would build on the work of the province's auditor general, Bonnie Lysyk, who has been critical of government accounting standards that she said understate its deficits by billions.

“What we are witnessing is a betrayal of the public trust,” Ford had said of the Liberal government's books in April, when he first promised the inquiry.

“We go in there, we're going to find additional waste, we're going to find areas that we can drive efficiencies.”

Ford is expected to name the person who will head the three-member commission.

He is also expected today to issue a request for proposals for a value-for-money audit of the government books.

Ford will make the announcements this afternoon with Finance Minister Vic Fedeli and Treasury Board President Peter Bethlenfalvy.

In April, Lysyk said the previous Liberal government's deficit projections were off by 75 per cent for 2018-2019, with that jumping to 92 per cent for 2020-2021.

That means the $6.7 billion deficit projected by the government for 2018-2019 will instead be $11.7 billion, Lysyk said, and the projected $6.5 billion for 2020-2021 will actually be $12.5 billion.

The former Liberal government attributed the discrepancy to an accounting dispute related to calculations surrounding its Fair Hydro Plan and pension expenses.

Ford has said he trusts the auditor general's report but does not believe it gives a complete picture of government spending and accounting practices. He has not said how much the inquiry he has promised would cost.