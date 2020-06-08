Premier Doug Ford is expected to announce more details today about the second stage of the province's plan to reopen Ontario.

Last week, Ford confirmed that he would be providing more information about exactly how the province plans to move ahead with Stage 2, which will see the size of allowable gatherings expanded beyond five people and select office towers reopen.

He has also indicated that he will provide details this week about the province's plan to reopen child care centres.

Last week, Ford noted that providing more information about the government's plan does not mean the changes will begin immediately.

The province has repeatedly said that it will need to see a steady decline in case growth before moving forward with the reopening process.

It is also not clear if restaurants and barbershops will be allowed to reopen as part of Stage 2.

Ford, who will be speaking at Queen's Park at 1 p.m., will be joined by several cabinet ministers for today's announcement, including Health Minister Christine Elliott, Finance Minister Rod Phillips, Economic Development Minister Vic Fedeli, and Labour Minister Monte McNaughton.