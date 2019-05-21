

Chris Herhalt, CP24.com





Premier Doug Ford is set to announce an unspecified measure concerning municipalities as they continue to decry cuts to public health units, subsidized childcare and tourism promotion.

Ford will speak to the chambers of commerce from Pickering, Ajax, Whitby and Oshawa on Tuesday afternoon about “next steps forward to support our municipal partners,” according to the Premier’s Office.

Cities large and small are upset the Premier has announced numerous cuts to various transfer payments made to Ontario municipalities.

The City of Toronto says it is facing a $178 million budget shortfall in 2019 as a result of the cuts, impacting subsidized daycare spaces, public health funding, tourism promotion and infrastructure spending.

Toronto’s public health unit says the cuts to its services amount to $1 billion over the next decade, while the PCs insist public health units have grown to perform services outside their core mandate and need to be trimmed.

Toronto Mayor John Tory responded to their claims saying that even if he agreed to every change ever recommended by any recent audit the city has undergone, the provincial cutbacks would far exceed the money those changes would save.

He also said any suggestion that Toronto undergo another detailed audit, similar to one performed in 2014 to find new savings, would be viewed as a “stunt.”

“If all the province says they’re going to do is give us some money for a line by line audit, which we already do, without any willingness to discuss the way we will save money or when these cuts will take effect, I would view it more as a public relations stunt.”