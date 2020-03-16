

Chris Fox, CP24.com





Premier Doug Ford will hold a press conference this morning to announce a series of measures intended to “protect Ontario's workers” in the wake of the COVID-19 outbreak.

The news conferences comes one day after a spokesperson for Ford confirmed that he had directed his government to draft legislation that would “protect workers who are required to take unpaid leave during self-isolation or quarantine periods.”

That legislation would also reinstate a ban on employers requiring sick notes that the Ford government overturned in 2018, according to the spokesperson.

The news conference will be held at Queen’s Park at 11 a.m.

Health Minister Christine Elliot, Deputy Premier and Minister of Health Rod Phillips and Minister of Labour, Training and Skills Development Monte McNaughton will also be in attendance.

More to come…