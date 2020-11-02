Premier Doug Ford is set to make an announcement on Monday as the province continues to combat a second wave of the novel coronavirus.

Ford will be joined by Minister of Finance Rod Phillips and Minister of Long-Term Care Merrilee Fullerton for the announcement in Mississauga.

The government is expected to announce a new standard of care that would see long-term care residents receive an average of four hours of direct care per day, according to the Canadian Press.

A senior government source said the province will need to hire “tens of thousands” more personal support workers, registered practical nurses and registered nurses in the coming years to provide the care.

Long-term care residents currently receive an average of 2.75 hours of direct care per day, the government has said.

Ford’s announcement also comes as the initial 28-day period for the modified Stage 2 restrictions in Toronto, Ottawa and Peel is set to come to an end on Nov. 6.

York Region reverted to a modified Stage 2 a week after the other hot spots and is set to finish it’s 28-day period of restrictions on Nov. 15

On Friday, Ford said that he asked public health officials to prepare a plan for how the government can ease restrictions in Toronto, Ottawa and Peel as early as this weekend.

His remarks came after the government released new modelling data last week which suggests that the province will avoid the worst-case scenario of COVID-19 transmission but will continue to see high case counts of 800 to 1,200 new infections daily throughout November.

“Based on the latest evidence and based on what I am seeing and the modelling I have asked our public health experts to come back next week on a plan to begin to ease restrictions in a way that safely allows businesses to start opening back up after the 28-day period is over,” Ford said to the media on Friday. “I want the health officials to come with a plan that allows business to reopen safely because we don’t know how long this virus will be with us.”

The province recorded 977 new cases on Sunday, 1,015 on Saturday and 896 on Friday.

CP24.com will carry Ford’s announcement live at 1 p.m.