Ford to hold news conference in Pickering Wednesday morning
Ontario Premier Doug Ford attends a news conference at the Michener Institute of Education in Toronto, Thursday, Dec. 1, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chris Young
Share:
CP24.com
Published Wednesday, March 8, 2023 6:54AM EST
Premier Doug Ford will be holding a news conference at a Pickering high school Wednesday morning.
The event will get underway at 10 a.m. at St. Mary Catholic Secondary School on Whites Road North.
The Premier will be joined by Monte McNaughton, Ontario’s Minister of Labour, Immigration, Training and Skills Development, and Minister of Education Stephen Lecce.