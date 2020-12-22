Premier Doug Ford will hold a news conference this afternoon one day after announcing that the entire province will be placed under a lockdown on Boxing Day.

On Monday, the premier said all non-essential stores in every public health unit in the province must close to in-person shopping at 12:01 a.m. on Dec. 26 in an effort to slow the spread of COVID-19.

Capacity limits at discount and big box retailers that sell groceries will also be reduced to 25 per cent during the lockdown, which is in effect for 28 days in southern parts of the province and 14 days in northern Ontario.

Schools in southern regions of the province will also switch to remote learning only for a period of time after the winter break, with elementary schools reopening on Jan. 11 and secondary schools reopening on Jan. 25.

“This difficult action is without a doubt necessary to save lives and prevent our hospitals from being overwhelmed in the coming weeks,” Premier Doug Ford said on Monday afternoon.

“Make no mistake thousands of lives are at stake right now. If we fail to take action now the consequences could be catastrophic and as premier it is my duty to act.”

The announcement was made on the same day the province’s modelling table released new projections that paint a troubling picture of the situation in Ontario hospitals.

The province’s experts said Ontario is struggling to control COVID-19 case growth.

The modelling indicated that in all possible scenarios, the number of COVID-19 patients in intensive care units at Ontario hospitals will exceed 300 within the next 10 days and that number could surpass 1,500 by mid-January under the worst-case scenario.

“This means that we will see cancellations of surgeries, we see reductions in access to necessary care and we will see the risk of delayed access to intensive care unit care for people who truly need it immediately under any of these scenarios,” Dr. Adalsteinn Brown, co-chair of the province’s COVID-19 science table, said at Monday’s news conference.

“And this impact is heavily clustered in a relatively small number of hospitals in our most hard-hit communities.”

Ford, Health Minister Christine Elliott, Education Minister Stephen Lecce, and Bill Walker, the associate minister of energy, will speak at Queen’s Park at 1 p.m. today.

