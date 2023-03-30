Ford to join Jones, Bethlenfalvy for Thursday morning news conference in Hamilton
Ontario Finance Minister Peter Bethlenfalvy (left) shakes hands with Premier Doug Ford after tabling the provincial budget as Health Minister Sylvia Jones looks on at the legislature at Queen's Park in Toronto on Thursday, March 23, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Frank Gunn
Published Thursday, March 30, 2023 6:24AM EDT
Ontario Premier Doug Ford will be in Hamilton Thursday morning for a news conference.
Ford will join the province’s Health Minister Sylvia Jones along with Finance Minister Peter Bethlenfalvy at McMaster University’s Health Sciences Library.
The news conference will begin at 10 a.m.
Details were not immediately available about what is set to be announced.