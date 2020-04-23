

Chris Fox, CP24.com





Premier Doug Ford will make an announcement at Queen’s Park today as the province continues its efforts to limit the spread of COVID-19.

The announcement, which is set for 1 p.m., comes after Ford called in the Canadian Forces for help responsing to the spread of COVID-19 within long-term care homes.

The military will be dispatched to five long-term care homes dealing with significant outbreaks and will provide assistance with the day-to-day operations, coordination, medical care and general support.

“When you’re in a fight like this, you leave nothing off the table,” Ford said on Wednesday.

Ford will be joined by Health Minister Christine Elliott, Minister of Children, Community and Social Services Todd Smith and Minister of Long-Term Care Dr. Merrilee Fullerton for today’s announcement

There have been 12,245 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ontario, including 6,221 recoveries and 659 deaths.