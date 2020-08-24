Premier Doug Ford is set to make an announcement from Queen’s Park on Monday afternoon.

Ford will be joined by Attorney General Doug Downey, Solicitor General Sylvia Jones and Associate Minister of Children and Women's Issues Jill Dunlop.

On Friday, Ford and Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced a joint deal to increase the supply of medical-grade N95 masks produced at a 3M Canada plant in Brockville.

Both governments are contributing $23.3 million to help increase production at the plant and will each receive 25 million masks per year over five years for essential workers.

Ford said the move was necessary to increase production of personal protective gear after Ontario and the country was left scrambling to find equipment at the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic in March.

Ford is scheduled to speak at 1 p.m.