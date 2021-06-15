Premier Doug Ford will make an announcement this morning about known unmarked burial sites on the grounds of former residential schools in Ontario after the province’s minister of Indigenous Affairs promised to roll out a plan for the sites in the coming days and weeks.

The province says Ford, Indigenous Affairs Minister Greg Rickford, and Indigenous leaders will make the announcement at 11 a.m.

The news conference comes after the remains of 215 Indigenous children were discovered on the grounds of the former Kamloops Indian Residential School last month.

Last week, Rickford told CTV News Toronto that more than 400 Indigenous children are known to have died at residential schools in Ontario and there are at least a dozen unmarked burial sites in the province that the government is aware of.

“We’ve made a commitment to come up with something that we will roll out in the coming days and weeks that is substantial and substantive, that accounts for the need of Indigenous leadership, survivors and elders to inform us, but also to leverage every bit of the technical expertise that we have to go and do site specific work so Indigenous communities and importantly families can get more information and begin the process of recovery,” Rickford said last Tuesday.

“This work is long overdue and I think we owe this present urgency to the children that never made it home from Kamloops and the prospect, the very real prospect that similar circumstances may exist in Ontario.”

One recommendation in the Truth and Reconciliation Commission’s 2015 report was to implement strategies for the “ongoing identification, documentation, maintenance, commemoration, and protection of residential school cemeteries or other sites at which residential school children were buried.”

Since the discovery of the 215 children in Kamloops, there have been renewed calls to investigate other burial sites across the country and province.

-With files from CTV News Toronto’s Beth Macdonell