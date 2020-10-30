Premier Doug Ford is set to make an announcement Friday afternoon after the province released new modelling data suggesting that the spread of COVID-19 is slowing across the province despite a rise in cases.

Ford will be joined by Education Minister Stephen Lecce and Dr. Barbara Yaffe, associate chief medical officer of health for the announcement from Etobicoke.

The province’s projections provide three different scenarios for what will happen over the next month as Ontario battles a second wave of the virus.

In the worst case scenario, the province could see its daily case counts rise to 1,000 or 1,200 a day and then plateau there for weeks.

However, health officials say that the more likely outcome is a trajectory similar to Michigan with cases coming down slightly to about 800 per day and then staying there throughout November.

Ontario recorded 934 new cases on Thursday, 834 on Wednesday and 827 on Tuesday. A record-setting amount of new infections were logged on Sunday when the province logged 1,042 cases.

The new modelling also suggests that the number of COVID-19 patients in intensive care units will now only surpass the 150 threshold in the worst case scenario of average daily case growth of 1,200 cases per day.

“Most indicators are showing a slower growth in COVID-19 cases and the trajectory appears to be moving away from the worst case but cases are continuing to climb so it is not that we have crested and are now coming back down the other side of the epidemic curve,” Adalsteinn (Steini) Brown, who is the Dean of the Dalla Lana School of Public Health at the University of Toronto, said during a press conference on Thursday.

The projections do not provide any forecasts on the number of fatalities that will occur as a result of the virus but Brown said he’s optimistic that Ontario will be able to avoid the worst case scenario of 15,000 deaths that was suggested in earlier modelling data released in the spring.

However, the death toll has already hit 3,118, surpassing the lower-end estimate of 3,000 that was provided in that modelling.

CP24.com will carry Ford’s announcement live at 1 p.m.