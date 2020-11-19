Premier Doug Ford will be making his daily announcement from Queen’s Park Thursday afternoon after warning on Wednesday that more restrictions are coming to COVID-19 hot spots.

Ford will be joined by Monte McNaughton, minister of labour, training and skills development, and Chief Medical Officer of Health Dr. David Williams.

At a press conference on Wednesday, Ford said that he expects to announce new measures “in the coming days” to help stop the spread of the virus as cases continue to rise in the province’s hot spots of Toronto, Peel Region and York Region.

“The virus is spreading at an alarming rate in these areas and I can’t stress this enough, the situation is extremely, extremely serious,” Ford said. “Right now, we're staring down the barrel of another lockdown in these regions.”

Ford said cabinet will discuss recommendations provided by Williams on what needs to happen to flatten the curve and hinted that the announcement will come tomorrow.

The premier did not say what the new measures would include, but also did not rule out a possible shutdown, saying that “he won’t hesitate to lock things down” for the safety of the public.

Currently, the regions of Toronto, Peel, York, Hamilton and Halton are in the “red” restrict zone, the fourth tier in Ontario’s five-tier framework outlining COVID-19 restrictions. The “red” zone is the final level before a complete lockdown.

On Wednesday, the province recorded 1,417 new infections with 410 cases in Toronto, 463 in Peel Region and 187 in York Region.

CP24 and CP24.com will carry Ford’s announcement live at 1 p.m.