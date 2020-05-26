

Chris Fox, CP24.com





Premier Doug Ford will make an announcement alongside his minister of long-term care this afternoon, just one day after his government appointed hospitals to take over the management of two long-term care homes experiencing significant COVID-19 outbreaks.

On Monday, the Ford government used an emergency order first issued on May 12 to allow Southlake Regional Health Centre to take over the management of River Glen Haven Nursing Home in Sutton and Humber River Hospital to assume responsibility for the management of Downsview Long-Term Care Home in North York.

Downsview Long-Term Care Home has reported at least 52 resident deaths related to COVID-19 while at least 20 residents at River Glen Haven Nursing Home have died after contracting the virus.

The arrangement will be in effect for the next 90 days but could be extended beyond that.

"I want to make sure that everyone knows, everyone in Ontario knows that our number one priority and our commitment is to the safety of our residents and staff in our long-term care homes, that's the very first thing," Dr. Merrilee Fullerton, Minister of Long-Term Care, told reporters on Monday. “

Ford’s announcement is set for 1 p.m. at Queen’s Park. He will be joined by Fullerton and Health Minister Christine Elliott.