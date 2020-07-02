

Chris Fox, CP24.com





Premier Doug Ford will resume his daily COVID-19 briefings at Queen’s Park today after taking Canada Day off.

According to a press release, Ford will be making an announcement alongside Minister of Municipal Affairs and Housing Steve Clark at 1 p.m.

The announcement comes as the province continues to loosen some of the restrictions put in place to limit the spread of COVID-19.

At a press conference on Tuesday, Health Minister Christine Elliott said that things are going “quite well” since Ontario moved to the second stage of its reopening plan and that it may soon be time to move to the third and final stage.

Elliott, however, said that the officials needed another week of data to make a final decision.

“We're taking it very cautiously," she said at the time. "We are having discussions about going into the next phase. Whether we do it across the province, whether we do it regionally, these are serious discussions we are having. We hope to be able to move into the next stage as soon as possible."

According to the in initial framework for reopening released in April, Stage 3 would allow the size of public gatherings to increase and all workplaces to open.