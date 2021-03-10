Premier Doug Ford is set to make an announcement Wednesday afternoon as the province is expected to release details on which pharmacies will be administering COVID-19 vaccines.

Yesterday, Ontario Health Minister Christine Elliott said the government will unveil a list of more than 300 pharmacies that will be able to administer the AstraZeneca vaccine as part of the government’s pilot project.

CTV News has learned that several Rexall and Costco pharmacies in Toronto are among the participants on the list.

Elliott said that members of the public between the ages of 60 and 64 will be able to book appointments to receive their shots at participating pharmacies by the end of the week.

Ontario was set to receive 194,000 doses of AstraZeneca yesterday from the Serum Institute of India, which are set to expire on April 2.

Elliott said she is confident that the doses will be administered before they expire.

“We will be able to and have been ready to receive the AstraZeneca vaccines and will be able to deliver them before their expiry. And we can quadruple the level of doses we are doing each day in very short order but what we need are the large doses of the vaccine to come in,” she said on Tuesday.

Ford will be joined by Elliott, Solicitor General Sylvia Jones and retired Gen. Rick Hillier, chair of the province’s COVID-19 vaccine task force, for today’s announcement.

