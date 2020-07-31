Premier Doug Ford is expected to make an announcement in Toronto today alongside the president of the treasury board.

Ford will be joined at the news conference, which will be held at Queen's Park, by Dr. Barbara Yaffe, Ontario's associate chief medical officer of health, and Peter Bethenfalvy, the president of the treasury board.

The news conference comes one day after the province released its plan to send children back to school in the fall.

The plan will see all elementary school students returning to classroom full-time with no decrease in class sizes.

High school students in larger cities, including municipalities in the GTA, will attend classes on alternating days with the same 15-pupil cohort for as many different classes as timetables allow.

All students in Grade 4 to 12 must wear masks while indoors and younger students are "encouraged" to wear face coverings.

The province said an additional $309 million will be provided to help school boards respond to the pandemic, with $80 million allocated for additional teachers and custodians.

But Ontario NDP Education Critic Marit Stiles said that money is not enough to adequately address the safety concerns within schools.

"Classrooms were already overcrowded, and the Ford government is sending kids right back into those packed classrooms. These kids should be in smaller class sizes so they can physically distance, and reduce the chances of spreading an outbreak,” Stiles said Thursday.

“Funding a pathetic $16,000 per school for more staff means schools can’t break up kids into smaller, safer groups.”

Today's news conference is scheduled to get underway at 1 p.m.