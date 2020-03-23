Ford to make announcement at Queen's Park amid COVID-19 pandemic
Ontario Premier Doug Ford answers questions as Minister of Health Christine Elliott and Ontario Chief Medical Officer of Health Dr. David Williams, left, listen in during a news conference at the Ontario Legislature in Toronto on Monday, March 16, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Frank Gunn
Chris Fox, CP24.com
Published Monday, March 23, 2020 7:37AM EDT
Last Updated Monday, March 23, 2020 7:45AM EDT
Premier Doug Ford will make an announcement at Queen’s Park this afternoon amid a worsening COVID-19 outbreak that has now claimed the life of six Ontarians.
It is unclear what the announcement pertains to; however it comes as Mayor John Tory calls on the provincial and federal governments to take further action to limit the spread of the virus.
The announcement is scheduled for 12:30 p.m.
Ford will be joined by Health Minister Christine Elliott, Minister of Children, Community and Social Services Todd Smith, Minister of Municipal Affairs and Housing Steve Clark and Minister of Finance Rod Phillips.
More to come…