

Chris Fox, CP24.com





Premier Doug Ford will make an announcement at Queen’s Park this afternoon amid a worsening COVID-19 outbreak that has now claimed the life of six Ontarians.

It is unclear what the announcement pertains to; however it comes as Mayor John Tory calls on the provincial and federal governments to take further action to limit the spread of the virus.

The announcement is scheduled for 12:30 p.m.

Ford will be joined by Health Minister Christine Elliott, Minister of Children, Community and Social Services Todd Smith, Minister of Municipal Affairs and Housing Steve Clark and Minister of Finance Rod Phillips.

More to come…