

Chris Fox, CP24.com





Premier Doug Ford will make an announcement at Queen’s Park this afternoon as the COVID-19 outbreak in the province continues to worsen.

The announcement has been scheduled for 1 p.m.

It comes on the heels of a Saturday press conference in which Ford announced a ban on gatherings of five people and fines for businesses found to be 'price gouging" during the pandemic.

Health Minister Christine Elliott, Minister of Long-Term Care Dr. Merrilee Fullerton and Finance Minister Rod Phillips will also be on hand for today’s announcement.