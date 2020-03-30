Ford to make announcement at Queen's Park as COVID-19 cases continue to mount
Ontario Premier Doug Ford answers questions as Health Minister Christine Elliott and Finance Minister Rod Phillips listen at Queen's Park in Toronto on Monday, March 23, 2020.
Premier Doug Ford will make an announcement at Queen’s Park this afternoon as the COVID-19 outbreak in the province continues to worsen.
The announcement has been scheduled for 1 p.m.
It comes on the heels of a Saturday press conference in which Ford announced a ban on gatherings of five people and fines for businesses found to be 'price gouging" during the pandemic.
Health Minister Christine Elliott, Minister of Long-Term Care Dr. Merrilee Fullerton and Finance Minister Rod Phillips will also be on hand for today’s announcement.