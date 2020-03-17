

Chris Fox, CP24.com





Premier Doug Ford will make an announcement at Queen’s Park this morning as the province continues to deal with the fallout from a COVID-19 outbreak that has dramatically altered daily life.

Ford’s government has already announced plans to protect the jobs of employees who can’t go to work due to the virus and has also indicated that he will ban employers from demanding doctor’s note for absent employees.

He has also said that the government is “prepared to do whatever it takes” to limit the spread of COVID019.

Today’s announcement has been scheduled for 8 a.m.

Ford will be joined by Health Minister Christine Elliott, Minister of Finance Rod Phillips and Solicitor General Sylvia Jones.

There have been 177 confirmed cases of COVID in Ontario so far, including an additional 32 that were added to the count on Monday.

More to come…