

Chris Fox, CP24.com





Premier Doug Ford is set to make an announcement at Queen’s Park today as the province remains largely shuttered in an effort to limit the spread of COVID-19.

The announcement, which is set for 1 p.m., comes one day after officials released new modelling suggesting that the spread of the virus within the community may have peaked.

The modelling, however, indicated that the virus continues to be on an upward trajectory in long-term care homes and other congregate settings, such as homeless shelter.

Minister of Long-Term Care Dr. Merrilee Fullerton and Minister of Children, Community and Social Service Todd Smith will also be in attendance for today’s announcement.