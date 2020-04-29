

Chris Fox, CP24.com





Premier Doug Ford will make announcement at Queen’s Park today alongside his education minister.

The announcement comes just a few days after Education Minister Stephen Lecce extended the closure of all public schools until at least May 31.

“The extension will provide the province more time, sufficient time to review the data and the modelling so that we can make the best decision based on the best medical advice and ensure that ultimately students remain safe and staff remain safe should they return to school at some point his year or at any point beyond,” Lecce said at the time.

Today’s announcement is scheduled for 1 p.m. Health Minister Christine Elliott will also be in attendance.