Premier Doug Ford will be making another announcement in Toronto today one day after provincial modelling data was released suggesting that Ontario could reach more than 1,000 new cases of COVID-19 per day in the first half of October.

Ford, who will be speaking at Queen’s Park this afternoon alongside Chief Medical Officer of Health Dr. David Williams, Health Minister Christine Elliott, and Minister of Long-Term Care Merrilee Fullerton, said Wednesday that despite the startling new projections, it is not time to roll back regions of Ontario to Stage 2 of his government’s reopening plan.

"We aren't rolling back today, not saying that's never going to happen, but that's not the conversation we are going to have today," Ford said at Queen's Park on Wednesday afternoon.

The new data released Wednesday indicates that virus cases are currently doubling in Ontario every 10 to 12 days.

Provincial health officials recorded 625 new cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday, 554 on Tuesday, and 700 on Monday.

Today’s news conference is scheduled to begin at 1 p.m. and will be streamed live on CP24.com.