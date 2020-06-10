Premier Doug Ford will be making an announcement this morning at Queen's Park alongside the minister of Colleges and Universities.

Ford, who has been providing an update on the province's COVID-19 response during daily news conferences, will be joined today by Health Minister Christine Elliott and Minister of College and Universities Ross Romano.

The announcement comes one day after the province confirmed that all licensed day-care centres will be permitted to reopen in Ontario on Friday.

The premier also unveiled details earlier this week about how Ontario will move to Stage 2 of the province's regional reopening plan.

Many parts of the province outside the Greater Toronto Area will be permitted to open restaurant patios, hair salons, public pools, and malls starting on Friday.

Regions with a higher number of active COVID-19 cases, including the GTA, Hamilton, and the regions of Haldimand-Norfolk, Lambton, Niagara, and Windsor-Essex, will have to wait until at least June 19 before entering Stage 2.

The size of allowable gatherings will be expanded to 10 across Ontario starting on Friday and places of worship can reopen but attendance is limited to 30 per cent capacity.

Today's news conference will be held at 1 p.m.