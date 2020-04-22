

Chris Fox, CP24.com





Premier Doug Ford is set to make an announcement at Queen’s Park today as the province continues its efforts to limit the spread of COVID-19 while continuing to plan for an eventual reopening of the economy.

Ford will be joined by Health Minister Christine Elliott and Minister of Long-Term Care Dr. Merrilee Fullerton for the 1 p.m. announcement.

It comes one day after Ford told reporters that he was getting “endless calls” from people pressuring him to life some of the restrictions that have shuttered businesses and brought public life to a standstill.

Ford has promised that he will release a “framework” outlining the province’s plans for reopening in the coming days but has also stressed that we are not at the point of lifting restrictions yet, as the province continues to add hundreds of new cases of COVID-19 every day.

“We’ll be rolling this out over the next few days, but (we will look at) certain areas that you don’t have to worry about working side-by-side on a line that you can’t practice social distancing,” he said on Tuesday. “Maybe outdoor activities we can look at. But again, that will be rolled out over the next few days and we are going to be consulting again with municipalities and sectors.”

The total number of COVID-19 cases in the province now stands at 11,735, including 622 deaths and 5,806 recoveries.