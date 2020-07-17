Premier Doug Ford will be making an announcement in Kitchener this afternoon as he wraps up the first week of his provincewide summer tour.

The premier, who provides daily updates on the province’s response to COVID-19, will be speaking today at the Medical Innovation Exchange alongside Economic Development Minister Vic Fedeli and Ross Romano, the minister of Colleges and Universities.

The news conference comes one day after the premier confirmed that the federal government will provide Ontario with about $7 billion in funding, with some money earmarked for helping municipalities that are struggling financially amid the pandemic.

The funding announcement comes after several mayors of large Canadian municipalities spent months calling for additional funding to help cope with financial burden the pandemic has placed on budgets.

In Toronto, the TTC alone faces a $700 million budget shortfall due, in large part, to decreased ridership.

Speaking with reporters in Chatham on Thursday, Ford called the agreement with the federal government “historic,” noting that it will allow money to flow to cities to help fund a number of costly budget items, including transit.

Today’s news conference will begin at 1 p.m.