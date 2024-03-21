Ford to make announcement in Richmond Hill
Ontario Premier Doug Ford attends a housing announcement in Belleville, Ont., on Friday, March 1, 2024. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chris Young
Published Thursday, March 21, 2024 7:43AM EDT
Last Updated Thursday, March 21, 2024 7:43AM EDT
Premier Doug Ford is set to make an announcement in the Greater Toronto Area this morning.
Ford is expected to be joined by Finance Minister Peter Bethlenfalvy and Infrastructure Minister Kinga Surma for an announcement in Richmond Hill.
Ford's office to not say in its release exactly what the announcement pertains to.
The announcement is set to get underway at 9 a.m.