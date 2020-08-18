Premier Doug Ford plans to make an announcement in Scarborough this morning along with the associate minister of transportation for the Greater Toronto Area.

Ford and Etobicoke Centre MPP Kinga Surma are expected to speak at a 1 p.m. news conference today.

The announcement comes one day after it was revealed that the Ford government rejected proposed back-to-school plans by the Toronto District School Board just weeks before the scheduled start of the school year.

As part of the TDSB’s plan, $20 million would have been spent to hire additional teachers that would allow schools to reduce the average class size to 15 for children in kindergarten to Grade 3, and 20 students for grades four to eight.

The TDSB’s director of education has indicated that decreasing the number of students in the classroom is the only way many schools will be able to properly physically distance children, a measure public health experts have said is key to helping slow the spread of COVID-19.

The board also proposed ending the elementary school day 48 minutes earlier in order to give teachers the required prep time outlined in the current collective agreement.

The premier, who did not accept the board’s proposals, claimed the plan for both elementary and secondary schools did not give students enough time in the classroom.