Premier Doug Ford is set to make an announcement this afternoon during a stop in Tecumseh, Ontario.

The premier will be joined by Health Minister Christine Elliott for a news conference in the small Essex County town, located near Windsor.

Last week, Ford told reporters that his government intends to release a plan this week that will outline how and when capacity limits can be lifted for businesses that require patrons to be fully vaccinated, including restaurants.

Ford came under fire last week for lifting all capacity limits at sports venues, including Scotiabank Arena, but not at restaurants and gyms.

Ontario’s Chief Medical Officer of Health Dr. Kieran Moore said last week that he supports lifting capacity limits for those non-essential businesses but wants to see what impact the Thanksgiving weekend had on case numbers before making a decision.

The news conference, which is scheduled to begin at 1:30 p.m., will be streamed live on CP24.com.