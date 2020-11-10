Premier Doug Ford is set to make an announcement Tuesday morning after his government said it’s adding new testing sites, acute care beds at hospitals and contact tracers in Peel Region to combat a surge in COVID-19 cases there.

Ford will be joined by Minister of Finance Rod Phillips and Prabmeet Sarkaria, associate minister of small business and red tape reduction for the announcement in North York.

At a news conference on Monday, Health Minister Christine Elliott announced that existing COVID-19 assessment centres in Peel will resume taking walk-ins for people who cannot book appointments online.

Elliott added that three new assessment centres will be operational by Tuesday afternoon at Snelgrove Community Centre, Gore Meadows Community Centre and Library, and Greenbriar Recreation Centre.

Peel Region, and specifically Brampton, has seen hundreds of new coronavirus cases in recent days, with test positivity rates reaching 10 per cent in Brampton in late October.

On Saturday, the region entered the red or “control” level of COVID-19 restrictions created by the provincial government earlier this month.

The “control” level is the second-highest of five levels of COVID-19 restrictions in the new colour-coded tiered system.

But in an effort to further reduce spread of the virus, Peel’s Chief Medical Officer of Health Dr. Lawrence Loh enacted further measures that took effect Monday morning, forcing banquet halls to close, gyms to accept members by appointment only and restaurants to restrict their tables to people from the same household.

On Monday, Peel recorded 279 new COVID-19 cases, 385 on Sunday and 258 on Saturday.

Elsewhere, officials in Toronto say more restrictions are possible after the city recorded nearly 500 new cases on Monday.

CP24.com will carry Ford’s announcement live at 1 p.m.