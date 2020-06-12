

Chris Fox, CP24.com





Premier Doug Ford will make another announcement at Queen’s Park today as restaurant and bar patios, hair salons and a number of other businesses reopen in some parts of the province.

Large parts of Ontario will move to the next stage of the Ford government’s reopening plan today but 10 public health units are being left behind, including those in the Greater Toronto and Hamilton Area.

At this point it is unclear when those regions will advance to the next stage of the reopening plan but Ford has said that officials will be reviewing the situation on a weekly basis.

Today’s announcement is scheduled for 1 p.m.

Ford will be joined by Health Minister Christine Elliott and Chief Medical Officer of Health Dr. David Williams.