

Chris Fox, CP24.com





Premier Doug Ford will make another announcement at Queen’s Park today as the province continues its efforts to limit the spread of COVID-19 and eventually reopen the economy.

Ford will be joined by Health Minister Christine Elliott and Minister of Labour, Training and Skills Development Monte McNaughton for the 1 p.m. announcement.

It comes one day after the premier announced that Ontario would expand the list of those eligible for its emergency childcare centres to include grocery store and pharmacy workers, truckers, employees at retirement homes, members of the Canadian Armed Forces, and workers who support those who are deaf or hard of hearing.

The province, however, is yet to provide any specific details about the reopening of other childcare centres.

“The government fully understands that child care is a prerequisite for labour market participation,” Education Minister Stephen Lecce said on Wednesday. “As the economy returns and we have a recovery, we want to see more people working and therefore we need to make sure child care is accessible.”

The Ford government has said that it will need to see a “consistent” two-to-four week decline in new COVID-19 cases before it can lift any of the restrictions put in place to limit the spread of the virus.