

Chris Fox, CP24.com





Premier Doug Ford will make an announcement at Queen’s Park this morning as the province continues to deal with the fallout from the global COVID-19 pandemic.

The announcement is scheduled for 1 p.m.

It comes in the wake of the province significantly curtailing the list of essential businesses that it is allowing to continue operate late last week.

Ford will be joined by Minister of Education Stephen Lecce, Minister of Health Christine Elliott and Minister of Finance Rod Phillips for today’s announcement.