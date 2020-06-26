

Chris Fox, CP24.com





Premier Doug Ford will make another announcement at Queen’s Park today as the province continues to roll back restrictions put in place to limit the spread of COVID-19.

All of Ontario with the exception of two small agricultural towns near Windsor are now in Stage Two of the province’s reopening plan, which allows restaurant patios and salons to operate.

During his daily briefing on Thursday, Ford said that the province is “doing great because everyone listened” to the public health advice but he said that the risk posed by COVID-19 “isn’’t over.”

For that reason, Ford said that he doesn’t support reopening the border with the United States for non-essential travel just yet.

“I know it's inevitable, we've got to do it, I just don't think we're ready right now,” he said. “You see what's happening down in the states, you look at Florida, you look at Texas, Arizona, California - I don't want to be those states.”

Today’s announcement is scheduled for 1 p.m.

Ford will be joined by Health Minister Christine Elliott.