

Chris Fox, CP24.com





Premier Doug Ford will make another announcement at Queen’s Park today as his government continues to loosen some of the restrictions put in place at the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Ford has been making daily announcements related to his government’s response to the pandemic since March.

Today’s announcement, which is set for 1 p.m., comes as his government ramps up testing of migrant workers in the Windsor-Essex area.

Ontario reported a total of 257 new cases of the virus on Monday but 177 of those were in Windsor-Essex

Minister of the Environment, Conservation and Parks Jeff Yurek, Minister of Heritage, Sport, Tourism and Culture Industries Lisa MacLeod and Minister of Health Christine Elliott will join Ford for today’s announcement.