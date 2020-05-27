

Chris Fox, CP24.com





Premier Doug Ford will make another announcement at Queen’s Park today, one day after the release of a military report that detailed numerous instances of patient neglect and substandard conditions at five long-term care homes in the province.

The 23-page report identified dozens of issues at five facilities where troops were deployed in April, including “aggressive behaviour” by staff and the apparent neglect of residents, some of whom were left in soiled diapers and not moved for weeks at a time.

The report also detailed filthy conditions at some homes, which included ant and cockroach infestation and “fecal contamination” in patient rooms.

“The reports they provided us were heartbreaking, they were horrific. It’s shocking that this can happen here in Canada,” Ford said during a press conference on Tuesday, promising a full investigation. “It's gut-wrenching and reading those reports was the hardest thing I've done as premier.”

Ford will be joined by Minister of Long-Term Care Merrilee Fullerton and Health Minister Christine Elliott for today’s announcement. It is scheduled for 1 p.m.