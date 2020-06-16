

Chris Fox, CP24.com





Premier Doug Ford will make another announcement at Queen’s Park this afternoon, one day after giving businesses in some parts of the GTA the green light to reopen as of June 19.

Restaurant patios, hair salons, shopping malls and a number of other businesses in 24 of Ontario’s 34 public health units were already allowed to reopen as part of Stage 2 of the recovery plan and on Monday Ford announced that all other regions, with the exception of Toronto, Peel and Windsor-Essex, could move to Stage 2 at the end of the week.

The government is now expected to wait another week before deciding whether Toronto, Peel and Windsor-Essex can begin Stage 2.

The province as a whole reported 181 cases of COVID-19 on Monday, with Toronto, Peel and Windsor-Essex accounting for 134 of them combined.

“We’re hoping very shortly that we will be able to reopen the other regions, certain areas were having outbreaks and other areas weren’t,” Ford said in making the announcement. “We just want to make sure that Peel Region and Toronto and Windsor get the numbers lower.”

Ford will be joined by Health Minister Christine Elliott and Minister of Labour, Training and Skills Development Monte McNaughton for today’s announcement.

It is scheduled for 12:30 p.m.