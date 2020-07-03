

Chris Fox, CP24.com





Premier Doug Ford will make another announcement at Queen’s Park today amid an evolving COVID-19 situation in the province.

Ontario has reported fewer than 200 new cases of COVID-19 for the last three days in a row, prompting some to wonder when municipalities will be allowed to enter the third and final phase of the province’s reopening plan.

Earlier this week, Health Minister Christine Elliott told reporters that while things have been going “quite well “officials need another week of data before making a decision on next steps.

“We are having discussions about going into the next phase, whether we do it across the province, whether we do it regionally. So, we hope to be able to move into the next stage as soon as possible,” she said at the time.

Ford will be joined by Minister of Labour, Training and Skills Development Monte McNaughton for today’s announcement.

It is scheduled for 1 p.m.