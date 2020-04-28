

Chris Fox, CP24.com





Premier Doug Ford will make a COVID-19-related announcement at Queen’s Park this afternoon.

The announcement comes one day after Ford released a framework for the eventual reopening of Ontario.

That framework indicates that businesses and outdoor spaces will reopen in three stages and could begin with parks and "select workplaces" that can "immediately meet or modify operations" to adhere to public health directives.

The framework, however, does not provide specific dates. Instead, it says that the province will not be able to begin reopening until there is a “consistent” two to four week decline in new COVID-19 cases as well as a decrease in the number of new cases in hospitals.

"The framework is about how we are reopening, not when we are reopening," Ford said at the time. "I won't set hard dates until we are ready because the virus travels at its own speed."

Ford will be joined by Health Minister Christine Elliott and Associate Minister of Small Business and Red Tape Reduction Prabmeet Sarkaria for today’s announcement. It is scheduled for 1 p.m.