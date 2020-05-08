

Chris Fox, CP24.com





Premier Doug Ford will make another COVID-19 related announcement at Queen’s Park today as the province continues to ease some of the restrictions brought about to contain the virus.

The announcement comes one day after the Ministry of Health released its plans for the “gradual resumption” of surgeries and procedures that were postponed amid the pandemic.

The plan stipulates that hospitals must have a stable number of COVID-19 cases and reserve at least 15-percent of their acute care capacity for COVID-19 patients.

“We're asking each hospital to come up with a plan based on their community's needs and the trends they're seeing on the ground. Together, we can get surgeries back on track as soon as possible,” Ford said on Thursday.

Ford will be joined by Health Minister Christine Elliott and Minister of Finance Rod Phillips for today’s announcement.

It is scheduled for 1 p.m.