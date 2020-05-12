

Chris Fox, CP24.com





Premier Doug Ford will make another COVID-19 related announcement at Queen’s Park this afternoon as the province continues to gradually lift some of the restrictions put into place to limit the spread of the virus.

The announcement, which is set for 1 p.m., comes on the heels of the province permitting retail stores to reopen for curbside pickup only on Monday.

The province has also promised to reopen all provincial parks and conservation reserves for day-use only by the end of the week.

The loosening of restrictions comes amid a decline in new cases of COVID-19. On Monday, there was just 294 new cases confirmed, which represented a nearly six week low.

"We’ve come a long way," Ford said at the time. "These numbers are good sign that we are going in the right direction."

Today’s announcement will also be attended by Health Minister Christine Elliott, Finance Minister Rod Phillips and Government House Leader Paul Calandra.