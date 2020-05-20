

Chris Fox, CP24.com





Premier Doug Ford will make another announcement at Queen’s Park today; one day after the province began the first phase of its reopening plan.

On Tuesday morning, all retail stores with a street-front entrance were allowed to reopen and all construction projects were allowed to resume.

Restaurants and bars, however, remain closed and a prohibition on organized social gatherings of more than five people will remain in effect until at least May 29.

At this point it is unclear when the province will proceed to the second phase of its reopening plan, though it’s framework does call for a “two-to-four week period” so that health officials can monitor for a potential spike in new cases.

Today’s announcement is set for 1 p.m. at Queen’s Park.

Ford will be joined by Health Minister Christine Elliott and Transportation Minister Caroline Mulroney.