

Chris Foxy, CP24.com





Premier Doug Ford is set to make another COVID-19 related announcement at Queen’s Park this afternoon.

It comes one day after Ford announced that the province will allow garden centres and hardware stores to fully reopen and will permit all other retail stores to operate via curbside pickup only.

“This means people will be able to shop in stores as long as these businesses follow strict public health measures to protect staff and customers,” Ford said at the time.

Today’s announcement is scheduled for 1 p.m. Health Minister Christine Elliott will be the only other member of Ford’s government in attendance, suggesting that the announcement could be healthcare-related.