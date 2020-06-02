

Chris Fox, CP24.com





Premier Doug Ford will make another COVID-19-related announcement today as MPP’s at Queen’s Park meet to extend Ontario’s state of emergency through the end of June.

Ford has been holding daily briefings since the beginning of pandemic and will do so again today, this time alongside Minister of Economic Development, Job Creation and Trade Vic Fedeli.

His announcement, which is set for 1 p.m., comes one day after Health Minister Christine Elliott conceded that the province may have “some distance to go” before it is able to begin the second stage of its three-stage opening plan.

MPP’s are also widely expected to extend Ontario’s state of emergency until at least June 30 during a session at Queen’s Park today.

"We need to take a careful and measured approach to any further opening up of the economy," Elliott warned on Monday.

Ontario reported its highest number of new cases of COVID-19 since May 25 on Monday with 404, though the five-day average has been mostly moving downward since for a week now.