Ontario Premier Doug Ford and the province’s health minister, transportation minister and solicitor general will make an announcement about the province’s COVID-19 response on Monday.

Ford will be joined by Health Minister Christine Elliott, Transportation Minister Caroline Mulroney and Solicitor General Sylvia Jones for an announcement scheduled for 1 p.m. at Queen’s Park.

On Saturday, the Premier and cabinet ordered an extension of Ontario’s emergency powers until July 10, as virtually all of the province has now entered Stage 2 of reopening, which involves allowing malls, pools and outdoor dining to resume.

Ford has previously said he hoped some of the emergency measures could end sometime in July.

The announcement comes as Toronto’s mayor says he wants a multi-city agreement on encouraging mask use by the public to slow the spread of COVID-19.