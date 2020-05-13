

Chris Fox, CP24.com





Premier Doug Ford will make an announcement alongside his education minister this afternoon.

Ford said over the weekend that Education Minister Stephen Lecce would be making an announcement about the fate of the school year this week; though on Monday he told reporters that the news wouldn’t come until “early next week” and would be accompanied by some indication of when child care centres would be allowed to reopen.

“They’re just crossing the t’s and dotting the i’s on the plan going forward,” he said at the time.

Schools have been closed in the province since March 13 to limit the spread of COVID-19.

Initially schools were only expected to be closed for two weeks after March Break but the closure has been extended multiple times since that date.

The province has previously stated that schools will be closed until at least May 31.