Premier Doug Ford’s cabinet is set to meet Friday to mull possible action over rising COVID-19 case counts, but school closures and lockdowns are not being considered, CTV News has learned.

Sources told CTV News that cabinet will consider a new measure that will eliminate the paper version of the province’s vaccine passport, requiring all proof of vaccination to include a QR code.

On Wednesday, the Ford government also held a cabinet meeting to discuss how to respond to the province’s increasing COVID-19 infections. On Thursday, the province reported its highest single-day tally of new COVID-19 cases in more than six months, with 1,290.

A number of options were presented to the government, including closing schools before and after the winter break and a return to Step 3 of the reopening plan, which would reintroduce capacity limits in many settings like restaurants, bars and gyms.

However, sources told CTV News Thursday that the government is not making any significant moves at this time and will focus on developing new guidance during the Christmas break.

Several local health units have already reinstated some COVID-19 measures, including limiting indoor gatherings.

ICU admissions in the province are also expected to increase in the coming weeks. On Tuesday, the Ontario Science Advisory Table released its updated COVID-19 modelling that projected ICU admissions will rise by January, putting the health-care system under significant strain.

Also on Thursday, there were reports that the province will not move ahead with its plan to drop the vaccine passport system in mid-January.

In October, the province unveiled its reopening roadmap that included the end of the vaccine passport system as early as Jan. 17, 2022. The plan was developed before the detection of the Omicron variant of concern.

On Monday, Health Minister Christine Elliott said that the program will remain in place if the new Omicron variant ends up posing a threat to the public.

“We’re planning to start lifting things but if this Omicron variant circulates widely and if it’s as virulent as it has been in other jurisdictions, we are going to need to take a look at that,” she said in response to a question from the NDP.

Elliott noted that there was always the understanding that the vaccine passport system could stay beyond the planned timeframe due to conditions in the province.

“(It was) always subject to the caveat that if there was a situation such as a variant we don’t know about, and we don’t know what’s going to happen, we would have to re-evaluate.”

