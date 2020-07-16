Premier Doug Ford is heading to Windsor-Essex today for the next stop on his eight-week provincewide summer tour.

In a tweet published this morning, the premier said during his visit to the region, he will meet with farmers and local businesses and get a long-awaited haircut.

Ford previously said he would not get a haircut until all regions in Ontario had moved to Stage 2 of the province's reopening plan.

"I can't wait to meet some of the great people in this region," the premier wrote.

Ford will also be holding his daily COVID-19 briefing in southwestern Ontario when he makes a stop at Craven Farms in Chatham.

The premier will be joined by Agriculture Minister Ernie Hardeman at today's news conference, which is scheduled to be held at 1 p.m.