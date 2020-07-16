CP24 - Toronto News | Breaking News Headlines | Weather, Traffic, Sports
Ford to meet with farmers, businesses and get long-awaited haircut during visit to Windsor-Essex today
Premier Doug Ford holds his daily COVID-19 press briefing at Queen's Park in Toronto on Tuesday, June 23, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Steve Russell - POOL
Published Thursday, July 16, 2020 7:24AM EDT
Last Updated Thursday, July 16, 2020 7:29AM EDT
Premier Doug Ford is heading to Windsor-Essex today for the next stop on his eight-week provincewide summer tour.
In a tweet published this morning, the premier said during his visit to the region, he will meet with farmers and local businesses and get a long-awaited haircut.
Ford previously said he would not get a haircut until all regions in Ontario had moved to Stage 2 of the province's reopening plan.
"I can't wait to meet some of the great people in this region," the premier wrote.
We’re off to Windsor-Essex this morning! Today I’ll meet with farmers, local businesses and finally, I’ll be getting my haircut! I can’t wait to meet some of the great people in this region. pic.twitter.com/ZDeVaoau3R— Doug Ford (@fordnation) July 16, 2020
Ford will also be holding his daily COVID-19 briefing in southwestern Ontario when he makes a stop at Craven Farms in Chatham.
The premier will be joined by Agriculture Minister Ernie Hardeman at today's news conference, which is scheduled to be held at 1 p.m.