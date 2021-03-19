Premier Doug Ford is expected to provide an update on the province’s pharmacy coronavirus vaccine rollout plan on Friday morning.

As part of a pilot project that started last Thursday, hundreds of pharmacies in Toronto, Windsor-Essex, and Kingston, Frontenac, Lennox & Addington are now offering the AstraZeneca vaccine to those between the ages of 60 and 64 years old.

The AstraZeneca vaccine is easier to store and transport, making it ideal for distribution through pharmacies and doctors’ offices.

Two weeks ago, the National Advisory Committee on Immunization (NACI) recommended that the vaccine be used on people aged 64 and under as there was insufficient data about how well it functions in people over 65. However, this week NACI reversed its decision saying there is now “real-world evidence” to use the vaccine on seniors.

The Ontario government has not said when, or if, the age restrictions for the AstraZeneca vaccine will change in Ontario.

Although the pharmacy rollout is helping to inoculate more Ontarians faster, some pharmacies said that they were running short on doses less than a week after the program launched.

Yesterday, the U.S. announced that it will start shipping some of its AstraZeneca vaccine supply to Canada and Mexico.

Ottawa has an agreement to purchase 20 million doses of the vaccine produced in U.S. facilities but the U.S. has blocked the export of vaccines, saying it is prioritizing Americans first. However, AstraZeneca has not yet been approved for use in the U.S., resulting in doses sitting on shelves and inching closer to their expiration date.

The White House said it is working to ship 1.5 million doses to Canada as part of a “loan agreement.”

Federal Procurement Minister Anita Anand told CP24 on Thursday night that Canada will receive those doses by the end of March.

During a press conference yesterday, Ford praised the U.S. for their help and said he’s ready to drive down to the U.S. himself to personally pick up vaccines.

“God bless America,” Ford said. “They're coming to our rescue. Thank god. I've been bugging Trump then bugging Biden, all of them. They must get sick of Doug Ford, asking for help.”

Ontario is also set to receive a huge boost in vaccine supply starting next week, according to the latest delivery schedule from the federal government. Deliveries of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine will more than double to around 400,000 doses a week, while Moderna will also double its previous shipment to about 360,000 doses.

Ford will be joined by Health Minister Christine Elliott, Solicitor General Sylvia Jones and retired Gen. Rick Hillier, chair of the province’s COVID-19 vaccine task force, for today’s announcement at 9:30 a.m.

CP24.com will broadcast the announcement live.